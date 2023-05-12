OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) is looking for worthy nominees for its David Fell Spirit of Service Award, presented to a company and/or individual who participated in the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program to recognize their efforts for demonstrating the qualities and characteristics of leadership within their company, the community and beyond. General criteria includes:

Natural Stone Institute member in good standing.

Has participated in at least one Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. project (home).

Exemplifies leadership and service to their local community and/or their team.

More specifically, qualities of the nominee include:

Demonstrates a commitment towards making a positive and measurable impact for the industry and the R.I.S.E. program.

Models an attitude of empathy for veterans and the R.I.S.E. program.

Positively influences others and builds a spirit of camaraderie within the department and/or organization.

Demonstrates quality work that sets an example while including others.

Nominees must submit a short video (less than two minutes) explaining their involvement with the R.I.S.E. program and how it impacted them, their company and others.

For more information, visit https://associationdatabase.com/aws/MIA/login/login?follow_up_url=https%3A%2F%2Fassociationdatabase.com%2Faws%2FMIA%2Finput_form%2Fdisplay_form_01_show%3F%26which_form%3D60986&layout_name=layout_forms