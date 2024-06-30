To celebrate the American love affair with wood as an integral part of interior design, Memory Oak features a complete spectrum of natural colors, with the soft, wavy appearance of veins and knots recreated in a smooth, pleasant-to-the-touch surface. Designers can achieve a variety of looks using the collection’s three distinct field tiles, including the standard 8-inch x 40-inch plank, a sophisticated 8-inch x 40-inch chevron plank mirroring the precision and grace found in the most refined wood flooring and a uniquely grooved 8-inch x 40-inch Spa plank with a soothing, spa-like tranquility. Thanks to advances in manufacturing technology, the body of each wood-look tile has a subtle three-dimensional texture, which mimics the look and feel of real wood.

Atlas Concorde USA’s new 2024 collections feature rectified edges in the 8- x 40-, 12- x 24-, 24- x 48- and 24- x 24- inch sizes. Rectified tiles can be installed with very narrow joints for a seamless effect. To meet demand for personalization, the porcelain and ceramic tile manufacturer is also pleased to offer a Cut-To-Order service, which gives customers the opportunity to custom design and custom cut field tile sizes and shapes to spec.

To learn more about Atlas Concorde USA’s latest porcelain tile collections inspired by the beauty of the natural world, visit www.atlasconcordeusa.com/en/.