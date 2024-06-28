Bold movement and balanced texture are hallmarks of the steel-toned colorways of Windsor Steel Satin Ridge from Cambria, which ebb and flow like waves against warm honey sand. The steel alloy traces each crest like gleaming sunlight, while cool charcoal contrasts the warm-white debossed Inverness™ veins.

Captivating textures reach new heights—and depths—in this design.In addition to the new Windsor designs, three new Inverness™ designs have been added: Inverness Swansea™, Inverness Everleigh™ and Inverness Bristol Bay™.

For more on the collection visit www.cambriausa.com.



