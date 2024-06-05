INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Virginia Tile Company, known for excellence in tile industry, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest design forward showroom, located at 4161 96th Street, Indianapolis, IN. This milestone marks a leap forward in the company's growth, as it extends its legacy of top-tier products, and unparalleled customer service to the vibrant Indianapolis design community.

The grand opening highlighted Virginia Tile's commitment to excellence with its 55,000-square-foot facility, tailored to meet the needs of contractors, designers and trade professionals. With designers on hand for personalized consultations, a fully stocked warehouse and a customer-centric pick-up zone equipped with innovative tools and setting materials ensures a seamless journey from project conceptualization to installation.

Virginia Tile's sales organization also participated in a vendor tradeshow prior to their grand opening, gaining firsthand insights into the latest product trends and technology. This initiative serves as a testament to Virginia Tile's unwavering commitment to their people and customers by fostering an environment of continual learning and innovation within its team.

Sean Cilona, director of product and marketing at Virginia Tile, shared his enthusiasm for the new location, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our premium tile and stone experience to the Indianapolis area. This expansion shows our dedication to delivering superior products and services to our esteemed clientele, and we eagerly anticipate becoming an integral part of this dynamic community.”

