LIVONIA, MI -- Virginia Tile is expanding their operations into Indiana with the opening of a brand-new, all-in-one full-service branch in Indianapolis. This new location will feature a state-of-the-art showroom, a user-friendly order and pick-up desk and a fully stocked warehouse of tile and installation materials providing customers with a comprehensive and convenient tile shopping experience.

The construction of the building is currently underway, and Virginia Tile plans to have a phased opening as they bring in stock and complete different departmental areas. To keep their customers informed, the company will provide regular updates on these milestones. The soft opening of the showroom is scheduled to begin in early October 2023.

Chad Treuthart, the vice president of residential sales and showrooms at Virginia Tile, expressed his pride in the team that has been diligently working on establishing the company's presence in the area for the past five years. The increasing demand for a physical store location has made this expansion necessary. Furthermore, the Indianapolis branch will serve as the third hub for servicing other Virginia Tile locations, benefiting from its centralized location.

Virginia Tile is renowned for its extensive range of high-quality tile products, including porcelain, ceramic, natural stone, glass and metal sourced from top manufacturers worldwide. They also carry the best in class of installation solutions, grout and sealers. Their dedicated product team excels in bringing in tiles that cater to various price points and stay on top of the latest trends. The experienced sales team understands that every project is unique, whether it's for a homeowner, architect, designer or dealer they are committed to providing expert guidance. Customers in Indiana can now look forward to a convenient and personalized tile shopping experience, backed by the expertise and support of Virginia Tile's knowledgeable team.