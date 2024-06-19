Beyond Dolomite embodies the most delicate of marbles with subtle, linear veins and a smooth background, a passport to any style or application. Atlas Concorde USA pays homage to the elegance of this marble with an original color palette including warm white, cool white, gray and black, that redefines sophistication and challenges all limits. The collection represents unwavering dedication to recreating the delicate veins and textures of the inspiration marble in four original variations. Beyond Dolomite tiles are offered in three different sizes (including a 12 x 24, 24 x 28 and 24 x 24 inches for outdoor applications), two finishes, mosaics and decors. A new 12- x 24-inch field tile, which features shallow, curved grooves across its surface, can be installed on floors and walls using tone-on-tone or contrasting grout to create a statement-making look.

To learn more about Atlas Concorde USA’s latest porcelain tile collections inspired by the beauty of the natural world, visit www.atlasconcordeusa.com/en/.