DEERFIELD BEACH, FL — MAPEI Corporation applauds Marco Andretti’s thrilling performance in the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. While Marco did not secure the victory, he delivered an exhilarating race that showcased his skill and determination on the track.

“We want to recognize Marco Andretti for providing a spectacular and competitive race at this year’s Indianapolis 500,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI North America. “His performance and the effort put forth by the entire Andretti Global team, including Kyle Kirkwood, who also provided an exciting race, were outstanding. MAPEI Corporation remains committed to our partnership with Andretti Global and we eagerly anticipate the rest of the season.”

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most prestigious events in motorsports, and Marco Andretti’s participation in the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda was met with great anticipation. As the season progresses with Kyle Kirkwood driving the No. 27 AutoNation Honda, MAPEI looks forward to continuing its support of Andretti Global and is eagerly awaiting the excitement of future races, including the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2025.

For more information about MAPEI Corporation and its partnership with Andretti Global, visit https://www.mapei.com/us/en-us/about-us/mapei-in-the-usa/mapei-andretti-indycar.