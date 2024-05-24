DEERFIELD BEACH, FL — MAPEI Corporation is delighted to extend its heartfelt best wishes to Marco Andretti as he prepares to compete at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Marco will be driving the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda, representing Andretti INDYCAR, in one of the most prestigious events in motorsports.

As a third-generation driver from the legendary Andretti racing family, Marco Andretti brings a wealth of skill, experience and determination to the track. We are honored to support our partners Marco and Andretti Global as they pursue victory at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The entire MAPEI family is behind Marco Andretti as he takes on the challenge of the Indianapolis 500,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI North America. “Marco’s talent and dedication embody the spirit of excellence that defines both MAPEI and Andretti Global. We are thrilled to be a part of his journey and wish him the best of luck on race day.”

In addition to sponsoring Marco Andretti, MAPEI Corporation is a proud sponsor of the No. 27 AutoNation Honda, driven by Kyle Kirkwood. We also extend our best wishes to Kyle and the entire Andretti Autosport team as they compete in the Indianapolis 500.

Known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” The Indianapolis 500 will take place on May 26th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We encourage fans everywhere to join us in cheering for Marco Andretti and the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda as they race toward victory. It can be viewed on NBC with coverage of events starting at 11 a.m. EDT and the race starting around 12:45 p.m. EDT.

For more information, visit https://www.mapei.com/us/en-us/about-us/mapei-in-the-usa/mapei%20andretti-indycar.