Deerfield Beach, Florida – MAPEI Corporation announces that Sam Biondo, National Technical Presenter for MAPEI’s Technical Services Department and the host of the MAPEI Technical Institute’s MTI-TV training series, has been invited to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Floor Covering Technicians (NAFCT).

A successful flooring installer prior to joining MAPEI, Biondo has been with the company for almost 20 years. In his role as MAPEI’s National Technical Presenter, Sam combines his real-world knowledge with technical expertise to explain MAPEI’s cutting-edge technologies in an easily understood, fun-to-watch manner. His demonstrations on the MAPEI Live! stage are yearly highlights at Coverings and The International Surface Event trade shows. And, whether taught at our Deerfield Beach headquarters, at any of our strategically located facilities across the United States or on-site at our client’s facilities, Biondo’s MTI training classes are always filled to capacity.

²It is exciting for me to represent MAPEI on the board of this new organization,² Biondo said. ²It is especially exciting because the NAFCT is truly organized by flooring installers for flooring installers and, given my industy experience, this really resonates. One of the organization’s goals is education, which has been a personal passion for me and a goal for MAPEI for decades. I’m also really excited about the outreach programs to recruit new talent to the industry. These are vital.²

The NAFCT has been designed to “advance the craftsmanship and professionalism of the flooring industry through training and education of all floor-covering-related fields.” The organization’s goals include working in partnership with industry manufacturers and other flooring-related organizations to develop and promote standards, as well as working to make training available to everyone who wants it – regardless of socio-economic status. The NAFCT Board of Directors includes Chairman and Co-Founder Sonny Callaham, Executive Director and Co-Founder Paul Pleshek, Secretary Sarah Fike, and Treasurer Grant Rumsey. For more information about NAFCT, visit www.nafct.com.