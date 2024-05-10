LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, is pleased to announce Jim Parello as the newest member of the Leadership Team. Parello will serve as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales and brings several decades of experience in various areas including management, sales, marketing, product development and operations.

“Our team is pleased to welcome Jim aboard. With his wealth of experience and proven track record, he will play a key part in improving efficiencies, increasing revenue and driving business forward,” said Carl Delia, president of Emser Tile.

Prior to joining Emser, Parello most recently served as Senior Vice President & GM at JELD-WEN, Inc., a world leading window and door manufacturer, where he led a business unit with revenues of $1B+ that included sales, product development and operations with more than 25 manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America.

In his new role as Executive Vice President of Sales, Parello will collaborate with leaders at all levels, from regional to national and corporate, to drive sales and profitability forward.

Parello is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh (2000) and of Loyola University Maryland (2009) where he earned an MBA.

Parello is also a long-time volunteer of Habitat for Humanity.