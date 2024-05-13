LOS ANGELES, CA -- Walker Zanger, leader in the design and distribution of luxury natural and engineered surfaces, proudly unveils its latest tile collection: Accent Bleu. This exquisite collection features exotic blues in natural stone, expertly complemented by the pristine white of Thassos marble. Designed to bring harmony and balance to interiors, Accent Bleu is a testament to Walker Zanger’s commitment to beauty and craftsmanship.

“This collection introduces a splash of color to Walker Zanger’s tile lineup while staying true to our brand. Accent Bleu is a brilliant balance of natural elements with a soothing color palette, and we are thrilled to introduce the collection today,” said Beth Cohn, president of the showroom division at Walker Zanger. “This collection allows designers and homeowners to create spaces that exude luxury, and we eagerly anticipate its impact on interiors."

The new collection presents a range of uniquely designed patterns that captivate with their beauty and sophistication. Each product boasts a polished finish that enhances its natural appeal, from mosaics to field tiles and trims. With a classic color palette that combines universally beloved blues with pristine whites alongside intricate tile designs, the Accent Bleu Collection is the perfect choice for a range of spaces, including serene bathrooms, inviting mudrooms, and colorful kitchens.

Luxury interior designer Lisa Mende, founder and creative director of Lisa Mende Design, shared her thoughts on the collection, stating, “Walker Zanger's latest collection ‘Accent Bleu’ is a nice addition to the luxury market. We are all a little overdosed on the all-white look and ready for a little pop of color. America has always had a love affair with blue and white, so this collection is sure to be a fan favorite.”

The collection includes five unique mosaic patterns, two field tiles and two trims, all in a polished finish.

Designers and homeowners alike will appreciate the seamless pairing options offered by Accent Bleu. These contemporary tiles effortlessly match Walker Zanger's Thassos marble slabs, ensuring a cohesive and harmonious look. The calming blue hues of Accent Bleu tiles and mosaics also complement other slab options like Diamond Blue, Natori Azul, Mystery White, and Calacatta Azul, providing endless design possibilities.

The Accent Bleu Collection is now available across Walker Zanger showrooms and authorized dealers nationwide. For more information or to explore the full range of products, click here.