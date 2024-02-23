OBERLIN, OH -- Denise Daniels (MB Stone Care and Supply) is the 2024 Women in Stone Pioneer Award recipient.

Denise began her industry journey with minimal stone knowledge, yet now stands as a reliable source of guidance and knowledge for stone restoration professionals. Her steadfast dedication and involvement within the industry has enabled her skillful development of cutting-edge resources that allow others to benefit from her expertise.

Through her passionate work at MB Stone Care and Supply, Denise equips each of her customers with the best tools available to guarantee they can fulfill their job to the highest standard. She ensures that each customer she interacts with is granted an incomparable customer experience of respect and exceptional value.

Denise has gone the extra mile to offer her knowledge through training stone restoration professionals across the globe. With an awareness that numerous individuals have come to depend on MB Stone's “Intro to Stone Restoration” course, Denise has taken initiatives to advance that learning experience by introducing additional courses that refine one's skills.

Essential to MB Stone's ongoing success, Denise not only aided in the introduction of new and intriguing courses but has also played an integral role in the design and testing of the company's product line over the years. Her fervent passion for the preservation of luxurious stone has been shared with the rest of her team, shaping their confidence in the products and services they deliver.

It’s the Stone ID Kit, designed in collaboration with geologist Karin Kirk, that is one of Denise’s proudest accomplishments, and something that has become a hot commodity in the stone industry. It won the 2023 Best of Innovation award at The International Surfaces Event and was part of a featured hands-on demonstration at KBIS in 2023. Denise has also teamed up with the Natural Stone Institute to host “What Stone Is This?: An Interactive Experience,” a CEU course that teaches others how to identify natural stone.

Denise has achieved great success in the stone industry, becoming a figure of admiration for countless women and proving that women can be just as knowledgeable as men in her field. With a growing team of women at MB Stone championing the same cause, Denise has become a respected mentor, developing an unrivaled community of like-minded industry professionals, and cultivating a family culture. Appreciated and celebrated, Denise continues to shine as an impressive luminary in the stone industry.

Nominations for the 2024 Women in Stone Pioneer Award are being accepted until May 20. To learn more, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/pioneeraward.