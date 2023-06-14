DALLAS, TX -- This week, Daltile is hosting a multi-faceted meeting for its Statements Elite Daltile Dealer Program at the Hardrock Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. This conference is held every other year and is designed to further solidify and increase the value of the partnership between Daltile and its Statements dealers as well as give dealers the chance to network with fellow members.

“Statements is an exclusive Daltile program geared to the top dealers throughout the United States,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer and showrooms for Dal-Tile LLC. “The Statements Elite Daltile Dealer Program is designed to help retailers improve sales and profits through Daltile provided leads, consumer financing, co-op advertising, promotional support and premiere merchandising solutions.”

“A key strength of the Daltile brand is the breadth and depth of product that we offer,” added Warren. “The digital and social presence, displays, merchandising, and other unique features of the Statements Program play to this strength, equipping dealers with premiere tools to help maximize the shopping experience and help customers select the Daltile products that most perfectly fit their needs. We believe our nationwide network of Statements Dealers is providing the ultimate online-to-in-store Daltile shopping experience for retail customers nationwide. The goal of our Statements Elite Daltile Dealer Program is to equip our retail partners for success with our products and increase their sales.”