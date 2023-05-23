Aardwolf introduces the Slab Buggy Double Side (product code: SBDS) - the trusted choice for factories and building sites.

Designed for maximum load protection and easy maneuverability, this cart features a rubber-coated frame and heavy-duty wheels.

Its replaceable rubber strips keep your load secure and scratch-free.

With two swivel wheels, brakes at the front and two rigid pneumatic wheels at the back, making steering it effortless and stable.

Finished with a sleek, powder-coated finish, it's a perfect blend of style and functionality.

The Slab Buggy Double Side is a reliable partner for all your heavy-duty tasks!

If you require product information, contact Aardwolf Customer Support at info@aardwolf.com.au.

