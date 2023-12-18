The Stravaganza wall tile series, from Vives Ceramica, acts as the connecting link for this complete collection. It is an extensive amalgam of wall tiles to dress the walls with a powerful dose of charisma. In 2022, the range has been broadened by providing new brush-strokes to its original and distinguished personality.

The novelties are the wall tiles Sassari and Cassi. Both are available in 45x120cm rectified, and are pieces designed and decorated with the clear objective of demonstrating a spectacular level of nature with an artisan character.

Sassar, shown above, is ideal for a space with plenty of optimism and freshness, thanks to its tropical motives and hand-made peculiarity. In short, it achieves an exclusive result due to the combination of sophistication and joyfulness.

Cassi is overflowing and intense without losing its class and elegance. It is inspired in natural and artisan textures, which altogether creates a harmonious and surrounding space.

The central piece, Stravaganza, stands out for its subtle movements on the surfaces that generate a relaxing and serene sensation in the environment. A base of discreet beauty full of details that stand out by playing with the light. This model is available in seven base tonalities, the originals Blanco, Beige, Gris and Taupe in three formats (25x75 cm, 32x99 cm, and 45x120 cm) and the novelties Verde, Rojizo and Mostaza colors in 45x120cm.

To see the entire collection visit www.vivesceramica.com.