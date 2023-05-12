INGOMAR, PA – The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. (ET) to discuss industry-relevant topics, such as project management tactics, team building and staffing challenges, supply chain issues, sales and marketing strategies, tooling and best practices in the shop and more. Each meeting will allow time for business and industry updates and a 30-minute presentation/discussion.

The topic of the upcoming meeting is quartz slab and sintered/ultra-compact stone industry news for 2023 with discussion around:

Innovative materials.

Manufacturing with sustainable practices.

Importance of Environmental Social Governance.

New product launches.

Dekton quick cut technology.

Shower kits – quick ship portfolio.

To learn more and to register, visit https://www.isfanow.org/memberconnect-meeting.