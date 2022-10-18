INGOMAR, PA – The International Surfaces Fabricators Assocation (ISFA) announced the recent addition of three new members. They are:

M and F Marble and Granite LLC of Bradenton, FL

SolidSurface Designs of Pennsauken, NJ

Pohaku Fabrication of Lihue, HI

According to ISFA, the association provides a chain of talented competent professionals who want to elevate the industry, grow their business, improve processes, increase profitability and stand out from the competition.