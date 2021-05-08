COLUMBUS, OH -- On April 22, Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership held a virtual shareholder meeting for its voting stockholders of record.

During the meeting, they announced the election of David Meberg of Consolidated Carpet – New York and Thomas Holland of Corporate Floors Inc. – Texas. They take the seats previously held by Pete Larmore of Bonitz and Dan Ulfig of Master Craft Floors whose term limits ended.

Starnet Board Officers

  • Chairman: Chuck Bode, CB Flooring, Columbia, MD
  • Vice-Chairman: Steve Cloud, M. Frank Higgins & Co., Inc., Berlin, CT
  • Treasurer: Les Lippert, Lippert Flooring & Tile, Menomonee Falls, WI
  • Secretary: Dan Sliwinski, Sliwinski Floor Covering Services, Inc., Huntingdon Valley, PA

Starnet Board of Directors

  • Michael Ansari, Axis Interior Systems, Inc., Hamilton, OH
  • Thomas Holland, Corporate Floors, Inc., Grapevine, TX
  • Skip Mancini, BT Mancini, Milpitas, CA
  • David Meberg, Consolidated Carpet, New York, NY
  • Jim Vanhauer, Commercial Flooring Systems, Inc., Omaha, NE