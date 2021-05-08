COLUMBUS, OH -- On April 22, Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership held a virtual shareholder meeting for its voting stockholders of record.
During the meeting, they announced the election of David Meberg of Consolidated Carpet – New York and Thomas Holland of Corporate Floors Inc. – Texas. They take the seats previously held by Pete Larmore of Bonitz and Dan Ulfig of Master Craft Floors whose term limits ended.
Starnet Board Officers
- Chairman: Chuck Bode, CB Flooring, Columbia, MD
- Vice-Chairman: Steve Cloud, M. Frank Higgins & Co., Inc., Berlin, CT
- Treasurer: Les Lippert, Lippert Flooring & Tile, Menomonee Falls, WI
- Secretary: Dan Sliwinski, Sliwinski Floor Covering Services, Inc., Huntingdon Valley, PA
Starnet Board of Directors
- Michael Ansari, Axis Interior Systems, Inc., Hamilton, OH
- Thomas Holland, Corporate Floors, Inc., Grapevine, TX
- Skip Mancini, BT Mancini, Milpitas, CA
- David Meberg, Consolidated Carpet, New York, NY
- Jim Vanhauer, Commercial Flooring Systems, Inc., Omaha, NE