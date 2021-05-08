COLUMBUS, OH -- On April 22, Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership held a virtual shareholder meeting for its voting stockholders of record.

During the meeting, they announced the election of David Meberg of Consolidated Carpet – New York and Thomas Holland of Corporate Floors Inc. – Texas. They take the seats previously held by Pete Larmore of Bonitz and Dan Ulfig of Master Craft Floors whose term limits ended.

Starnet Board Officers

Chairman : Chuck Bode, CB Flooring, Columbia, MD

: Chuck Bode, CB Flooring, Columbia, MD Vice-Chairman : Steve Cloud, M. Frank Higgins & Co., Inc., Berlin, CT

: Steve Cloud, M. Frank Higgins & Co., Inc., Berlin, CT Treasurer : Les Lippert, Lippert Flooring & Tile, Menomonee Falls, WI

: Les Lippert, Lippert Flooring & Tile, Menomonee Falls, WI Secretary : Dan Sliwinski, Sliwinski Floor Covering Services, Inc., Huntingdon Valley, PA

Starnet Board of Directors