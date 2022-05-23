COLUMBUS, OHIO -- Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership held a shareholder meeting for its voting stockholders of record.

During the meeting they announced the re-election of incumbent board members Michael Ansari, Axis Interior Systems, Hamilton, Ohio, and Steve Cloud, M. Frank Higgins & Company, Berlin, CT. In addition, a new director was elected. James Lloyd, Cornerstone Commercial Flooring, Baton Rouge, LA, is the newly elected director. James takes the seat previously held by Les Lippert, Lippert Flooring and Tile, Menomonee Falls, WI, whose term limit ended.

Starnet Board Officers

Chairman: Chuck Bode, CB Flooring, Columbia, MD

Vice-Chairman: Steve Cloud, M. Frank Higgins & Co., Inc., Berlin, CT

Treasurer: Thomas Holland, Corporate Floors, Inc., Grapevine, TX

Secretary: Dan Sliwinski, Sliwinski Floor Covering Services, Inc., Huntingdon Valley, PA

Starnet Board of Directors