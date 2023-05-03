DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- MAPEI Corporation is proud to announce that Real Bourdage, strategic marketing director, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Joe A. Tarver Service to the Industry Award by National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Bourdage has been given this award in recognition of his service to the tile and stone industry.

An annual award, open only to industry professionals in the U.S. and presented during the Coverings trade show, the Joe A. Tarver Award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the tile and stone industry throughout their careers. The award is named after Joe Tarver, the NTCA executive director emeritus, who dedicated his career to manufacturing and association management.

In announcing the award, Bart Bettiga, NTCA’s executive director, applauded Bourdage, recognizing his contributions to the NTCA and to the industry: “Real Bourdage is one of those people that you just want on your team. As a leader at MAPEI, he helped NTCA create a stronger partnership with MAPEI and our members. He was an effective member on our board of directors, and he was instrumental in connecting NTCA to unique opportunities with their retail and distribution channels. He has had a long and successful career in the tile industry, and we are honored to recognize him with this prestigious award.”

Luigi Di Geso, MAPEI North America’s president and CEO, congratulated Bourdage: “Real is a key member of our team. His knowledge of and enthusiasm for the industry drive us to reach further and achieve more. We are very proud of him and glad that he is being recognized for his service to the industry.” Di Geso continued, noting that Bourdage is the third MAPEI employee to be given this award. “With this well-deserved honor, Real joins a long list of outstanding Tarver award recipients, including MAPEI’s Craig Hamilton and Dr. Giorgio Squinzi, who were honored in 2006 and 2010.”

“I am honored to receive this award from NTCA,” commented Bourdage. “I love this industry and the individuals who I have met and developed friendships with over the years. I was not expecting anything else in return or any type of recognition.” He continued, “I’ve always believed in improving education and professionalism in the industry. Furthering connections between manufacturers and associations, distributors and contractors — my goal in this has always been to help the industry, to help contractors further their careers, deepen their training, establish professional reputations. I believe that improving the tile and stone industry as a whole begins at the individual level, with that personal connection. This industry is unlike any other and I’m proud to play a part in it. This award is an unexpected, but deeply appreciated, honor.”

Bourdage has been part of the tile industry since 1988. He worked with H.B. Fuller for 21 years, where his last role was President at TEC Specialty Products, a subsidiary of the company. Bourdage was also Vice President International Business Development at Custom Building Products prior to joining MAPEI in 2010.

Bourdage was honored at the NTCA/TCNA Award Program, which took place during Coverings 2023 on Thursday, April 20th.