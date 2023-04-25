With the beauty and the composition of the booths established with variety and elegance of natural stones with green-yellow DNA, the Brazilian Pavilion at Coverings 2023 has attracted qualified visitors during the largest and most traditional fair of the coverings sector in North America for the Brazilian market, which was held until April 21st, in Orlando, FL.

A world leader in geological diversity, Brazil will present 71 of its small, medium and large ornamental stone companies. The event is a result of “It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone”, a support program for ornamental stones exports, maintained by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

On the 18th, the first day of the event, an opening ceremony for the Brazilian Pavilion took place. The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Consul General, Cristiano Franco Berbert, representing the Consulate General of Brazil in Miami, sector leaders, businessmen and visitors to the fair. The President of Centrorochas, Tales Machado, exalted the commercial relationship between the two countries. "The United States is the main ornamental stone importer in the world and has Brazil as its primary commercial partner. The strength of this relationship is evident with the numbers registered in 2022", he commented. Last year, Americans imported approximately 3.37 billion dollars, the highest amount registered in the last seven years. The amount was 6.4% more than 2021 and, in this scenario, Brazil was the leader in the supply of materials, representing approximately 23.5% of total imports.

Fourth largest producer in the world and fifth largest exporter, Brazil has more than 1,200 varieties of natural stone and a large industrial park for supplying blocks, finished and semi-finished products, works of art, design, architecture, among others. Thanks to the technological production capacity, the country has seen its stones go through modern and environmentally sustainable processes. Brazil's natural stone sector has the lowest CO2 emission rate in production, when compared to other cladding options used in architectural projects. The arrangement also counts on the reuse of more than 95% of all the water used in the production process. In addition, the production residues are reused or destined to licensed deposits.

Installed in a total area of 17,800 square feet, in the North Hall, the Brazilian Pavilion exhibits all the magnificence of quartzite, marble, granite, slate, among others. Find out more about the participating companies: Altivo Pedras, Amagran, Andrade Stones, Bramagran, Brasigran, Brothers in Granite, Brumagran, Cajugram, Calvi Granitos, Capital Granite, Costa Granitos, CS3 Surfaces, Dalvi Stone, Decolores, Della Pietra, Elite Stones, Ferraz Brasil, Fortuna Granitos, Gramazini, Gramil, Grandall Granitos, Granex do Brasil, Granibras, Granipex, Granistone, Graniti Export, Granitos Collodetti, Granos Granitos, Imarf, Imetame Natural Stones, Laka Granitos, Levantina Brazil, Luchoa Corp, Magban, Magnitos, Mameri Rochas, Maqstone, Marbrasa, Margramar, MG2 Granitos, Micapel, Michelangelo Marble, Milanezi Granitos, Milgran Granitos, Mineração Borchardt, Mineral Stone, Monte Negro Granitos, Multistone, Naturale Granitos, Nova Aurora, Nova Stone, Pazigram, Pedra do Frade Export, Pemagran, Pettrus, Poliex Marble, PR Grupo Paraná, Qualitá Group, Quartzblue, Riva Stone, Sabagram, Santo Antonio, Stone Palace Surfaces, Super Clássico, Testi do Brasil, Thor Granitos, Toledo Mineração, UNQ Stone, Vitoria Stone Group, Willcomex e Yellow Stone.