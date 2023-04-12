CHILTON, WI -- On Monday, April 3, 2023, Buechel Stone Corporation opened the doors and began fulfilling orders from their new 22,000 square foot warehouse located in Hammond, Indiana. This central location will decrease turnaround times and increase product availability for Buechel Stone’s central US customers.

“Time is valuable, and meeting our customers’ needs to order natural stone quickly is a crucial part of ensuring they have the best experience,” says Vice President Mike Buechel. “This new warehouse, combined with the addition of our trucking firm Rolling Rockstar Transit, will allow us to turn around material from all our locations much faster. This will also help our Midwestern customer manage their own inventories, as we can now replenish their stock faster than we could by shipping from Wisconsin.”

“We always strive to be the best experience in the natural stone industry, and we realized shipping from our headquarters in Wisconsin or our North Carolina location was not always best or fastest for our customer,” says Tony Mueller, Buechel Stone’s vice president of business development. “We have been looking for a warehouse location in the central US for quite some time. Now we have all our products available in one centralized facility, conveniently located near major interstates and rail yards, making it an ideal pick-up location for our customers throughout the U.S.”

The warehouse is located three miles north of Interstate 94, just east of the Illinois/Indiana border. For more information, visit Buechel Stone’s website, buechelstone.com.