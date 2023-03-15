VERONA, ITALY -- Two international stages will host Antolini in April: the Italian company will be part of Coverings exhibition, scheduled in Orlando from the 18th to the 21st, and of Fuorisalone, in Milan during Salone del Mobile and welcoming visitors from the 17th to the 23rd. On the two occasions, Antolini will showcase its creativity and drive for innovation, both applied to the best natural stones.

Coverings

The Orange County Convention Center of Orlando, FL, will host the 2023 edition of Coverings, the event dedicated to natural stone and ceramic tiles.

Antolini will be at stand 2072 with a 3500 square feet booth showcasing the various potentialities of natural stone.

Dover White, Amazonite, Noirblanc, Bréche Fantastique and Silver Stream will be just some of the Exclusive Collection stones displayed in the booth and placed side by side with ten examples from the Precioustone collection and eight from the Textures+ one.

To allow visitors to see and touch concrete applications of the projects developed with natural stone, the stand will also feature a kitchen in Irish Green marble with an

Azerocare®plus treated top, examples of marble furnishings – from tables to chandeliers – and hand-made statues.

When: April 18th to 21st

Where: Orange County Convention Center of Orlando, FL, stand 2072

Fuorisalone

During the Milan Design Week and its Fuorisalone event, finally returning to its original dates in April, Antolini will open the doors of its showroom in Milan city center with an original contemporary art exhibition juxtaposed with natural stone.

The author, artist and architect Pietro Terzini – with past collaborations with fashion brands as Hèrmes, Prada and Gucci and international architecture firms – developed the exhibition ‘’I WANT IT WOW’: Led installations and claims will be part of the showroom, creating a new setting for Antolini’s natural stone collections.

Walking through the flagship AMD - Antolini MilanoDuomo designed by Alessandro La Spada, visitors will see natural stone slabs, from the Exclusive Collection to Precioustone, and their applications, from tableware to kitchen and bathroom design, combined to art.

When: April 17th to 23rd

Where: Antolini MilanoDuomo Piazza Fontana, Via S. Clemente, Milan



