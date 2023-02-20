INGOMAR, PA – The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will hold its next MemberConnect meeting on Tuesday, February 28th at 2 p.m. (EST). The objective of the meeting is for fabricators to connect with experts and peers to discuss industry-relevant topics, such as project management tactics, team building and staffing challenges, supply chain issues, sales and marketing strategies, tooling, best practices in the shop and more. During each meeting, there will be time for business and industry updates and a 30-minute presentation and discussion to follow.

The topic for the next MemberConnect meeting is supply chain overview for the quartz slab industry for 2023 with discussion around:

Raw material price pressure

global UPR resin capacity

Quartz sand capacity/availability

Trucking concerns

NA production facility growth

How these raw material concerns affect NA fabricators

The feature speaker will be Matthew Bodoff, a business development and marketing manager for INEOS Composites, a manufacturer of general-purpose and high-performance grades of unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats and low-profile adhesives for the plastics industry.

To register for the next MemberConnect meeting, visit: https://isfa.memberclicks.net/index.php?option=com_mcform&view=ngforms&id=2153232#!/.