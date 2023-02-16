OBERLIN, OH --The winners of the 2022 Pinnacle Awards were announced during the Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony at StonExpo in Las Vegas. Twenty projects were honored with Pinnacle Awards of Excellence. The 2022 Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to PICCO Group for their work on the Utopia project in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is home to a new experience. “Utopia” features the unique and diverse faces of women from around the world in Jaume Plensa’s signature style. The floor-to-ceiling walls are made from Blanc Absolute marble. Grounded and permanent, no single piece is identical to the next.

Efforts required early engagement at the project’s most critical time. PICCO’s considerations for material extraction and handling, cubic geometry studies, stone engineering, installation and fabrication proved intrinsic to meeting the delicate project requirements and high standards. The sculpture’s design required precision engineering and innovation with every solution. With stone panels up to 4,200 kgs and thicknesses exceeding 700 mm, a robust but simple steel frame system was designed for primary lateral support. Disc-shaped lateral connections proved efficient and timesaving. The essence of this sculpture will endure as a testament to Women & Humanity and Art & Architecture for generations to enjoy.

Grande Pinnacle

Utopia

Grand Rapids, MI

PICCO Group

Concord, Ontario, Canada

Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture

John F. Kennedy Center Hall of Nations Engraving

Washington, DC

Rugo Stone

Lorton, VA

National Museum of the United States Army

Fort Belvoir, VA

Rugo Stone

Lorton, VA

Venerable Cornelia Connelly Shrine

Philadelphia, PA

Rugo Stone

Lorton, VA

Commercial Exterior

Leonildo Pieropan Winery

Soave, Italy

Grassi Pietre

Nanto, Italy

Nicholas S. Zeppos College Vanderbilt University

Nashville, TN

IMS Masonry

Lindon, UT

Commercial Interior

95 State Street

Salt Lake City, UT

KEPCO+

Salt Lake City, UT

Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel and Century Plaza Towers

Los Angeles, CA

SMG Stone Company

Sun Valley, CA

Kitchen/Bath

Boyce Resident Kitchen

Huntsville, AL

Ceramic Harmony

Huntsville, AL

Volpe Residence Kitchen

Bluffton, South Carolina

StoneWorks

Bluffton, South Carolina

Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials

Expedia World Headquarters Water Feature

Seattle, WA

Western Tile & Marble Contractors

Redmond, WA

Garden of Serena Williams Nike World Headquarters

Beaverton, OR

Bestview International

Glenview, IL

Renovation/Restoration

Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes

Spokane, WA

Mario & Son

Liberty Lake, WA

Chase Tower Granite Cladding Repairs

Houston, TX

Camarata Masonry Systems

Houston, TX

Moynihan Train Hall

New York, NY

Swenson Stone Consultants

Hanover, NH

Miller Druck Specialty Contracting

New York, NY

Tennessee Marble Company

Friendsville, TN

Tribune Tower

Chicago, IL

Galloy & Van Etten

Chicago, IL

Two Bryant Park

New York, NY

Euromarble

Carrara, Italy

Wilkstone

Paterson, NJ

Residential Interior/Exterior Single Family

Ancestral River of Destiny

Bozeman, MT

Ancient Art of Stone

Cowichan Bay, British Columbia, Canada

Inspiration Home

Homewood, AL

Triton Stone Group

Harahan, LA

Pacific Heights Palazzo

San Francisco, CA

QuarryHouse

San Anselmo, CA

The Natural Stone Institute would like to thank the 2022 Pinnacle Award sponsors: Marmomac (Grande Pinnacle Award), GranQuartz (Residential Awards), Coldspring (Renovation/Restoration Awards) and Cactus Stone (Kitchen/Bath Awards). To learn more about each project, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/pinnaclewinners.