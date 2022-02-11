OBERLIN, OH --The winners of the 2021 Pinnacle Awards were announced during the Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony at StonExpo/Marmomac at TISE in Las Vegas. Fifteen projects were honored with Pinnacle Awards of Excellence. The 2021 Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates in Northbrook, IL, for their work on the Wyoming State Capitol Restoration project.
The Wyoming State Capitol is a National Historic Landmark designed in the Renaissance Revival style. The building was constructed in three building campaigns completed in 1888, 1890 and 1917.
Prior to restoration, the sandstone was severely damaged due to water exposure, weathering, and inappropriate previous repairs. A challenge of the project was to balance the necessary stone repairs to address life-safety and long-term performance, while preserving the original stone and providing an acceptable aesthetic appearance within the established budget.
To accomplish this, the restoration effort included accessing the original stone quarries and selection of new slabs to match the existing stone. Stone dutchmen repairs were then shop fabricated with standardized profiles and hand-carved and blended by stone masons in the field. Stone repairs also included retooling in the field to replicate the historic appearance and improve slope on horizontal surfaces. Approximately 1,135 stone units were fabricated for the project.
Grande Pinnacle
Wyoming State Capitol Restoration
Cheyenne, WY
Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates
Northbrook, IL
Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture
Caryatid Sculpture—The Missing Maiden of Karyai
Drama, Greece
F.H.L.I Kiriakidis Marbles-Granites
Drama, Greece
Commercial Exterior
Charles Library at Temple University
Philadelphia, PA
Coldspring
Cold Spring, MN
Chateau Lynch-Bages New Bordeaux Winery
Pauillac, France
VM Kaldorf
Titting-Kaldorf, Germany
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
Grand Rapids, MI
Coldspring
Cold Spring, MN
Commercial Interior
Brookfield Place
Sydney, Australia
Euromarble
Carrara, Italy
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Aldie, VA
Rugo Stone
Lorton, VA
New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Center for Community Health
Brooklyn, NY
Jantile Specialties
Armonk, NY
Saint Paul of the Cross Monastery Renovation
Pittsburgh, PA
Rugo Stone
Lorton, VA
Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials
Houston Botanic Garden
Houston, TX
Camarata Masonry Systems
Houston, TX
Reconstruction for Lawyers’ Mall
Annapolis, MD
Rugo Stone
Lorton, VA
Renovation/Restoration
Hall of State Exterior Remediations
Dallas, TX
Dee Brown, Inc.
Richardson, TX
Residential—Single Family
Memories Surround Me
Spokane, WA
Ancient Art of Stone
Cowichan Bay, British Columbia, Canada
Private Residence—Vail
Vail, CO
Gallegos
Vail, CO
Willow Court
Aspen, CO
Gallegos
Vail, CO
The Natural Stone Institute would like to thank the sponsors of the 2021 Pinnacle Awards: Marmomac (Grande Pinnacle Award), MAPEI (Commercial Awards), GranQuartz (Residential Awards), and Coldspring (Renovation/Restoration Awards). To learn more about each project, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/pinnaclewinners.