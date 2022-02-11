OBERLIN, OH --The winners of the 2021 Pinnacle Awards were announced during the Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony at StonExpo/Marmomac at TISE in Las Vegas. Fifteen projects were honored with Pinnacle Awards of Excellence. The 2021 Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates in Northbrook, IL, for their work on the Wyoming State Capitol Restoration project.

The Wyoming State Capitol is a National Historic Landmark designed in the Renaissance Revival style. The building was constructed in three building campaigns completed in 1888, 1890 and 1917.

Prior to restoration, the sandstone was severely damaged due to water exposure, weathering, and inappropriate previous repairs. A challenge of the project was to balance the necessary stone repairs to address life-safety and long-term performance, while preserving the original stone and providing an acceptable aesthetic appearance within the established budget.

To accomplish this, the restoration effort included accessing the original stone quarries and selection of new slabs to match the existing stone. Stone dutchmen repairs were then shop fabricated with standardized profiles and hand-carved and blended by stone masons in the field. Stone repairs also included retooling in the field to replicate the historic appearance and improve slope on horizontal surfaces. Approximately 1,135 stone units were fabricated for the project.

Grande Pinnacle

Wyoming State Capitol Restoration

Cheyenne, WY

Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates

Northbrook, IL

Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture

Caryatid Sculpture—The Missing Maiden of Karyai

Drama, Greece

F.H.L.I Kiriakidis Marbles-Granites

Drama, Greece

Commercial Exterior

Charles Library at Temple University

Philadelphia, PA

Coldspring

Cold Spring, MN

Chateau Lynch-Bages New Bordeaux Winery

Pauillac, France

VM Kaldorf

Titting-Kaldorf, Germany

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Grand Rapids, MI

Coldspring

Cold Spring, MN

Commercial Interior

Brookfield Place

Sydney, Australia

Euromarble

Carrara, Italy

Corpus Christi Catholic Church

Aldie, VA

Rugo Stone

Lorton, VA

New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Center for Community Health

Brooklyn, NY

Jantile Specialties

Armonk, NY

Saint Paul of the Cross Monastery Renovation

Pittsburgh, PA

Rugo Stone

Lorton, VA

Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials

Houston Botanic Garden

Houston, TX

Camarata Masonry Systems

Houston, TX

Reconstruction for Lawyers’ Mall

Annapolis, MD

Rugo Stone

Lorton, VA

Renovation/Restoration

Hall of State Exterior Remediations

Dallas, TX

Dee Brown, Inc.

Richardson, TX

Residential—Single Family

Memories Surround Me

Spokane, WA

Ancient Art of Stone

Cowichan Bay, British Columbia, Canada

Private Residence—Vail

Vail, CO

Gallegos

Vail, CO

Willow Court

Aspen, CO

Gallegos

Vail, CO

