BETHLEHEM, PA -- The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), just came off one of the most successful shows in its nearly 60-year history. The show was held last week in Las Vegas and was part of Design & Construction Week (DCW), which also recorded record-breaking attendance.

“We expected a successful show based on the preliminary numbers, but we were blown away by the final attendance numbers for KBIS and Design & Construction Week. It was just incredible,” said Bill Darcy, chief executive officer of NKBA, Bethlehem, PA. “Our goal when we created DCW with our partner, the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), was to become the biggest trade show in North America… and, for now, we are.”

Over 200,000 housing and design professionals attended DCW, the co-location of KBIS and the International Builders’ Show (IBS), owned by NAHB, along with the three co-dated industry shows: the National Hardware Show (NHS), The International Surfaces Event (TISE) and the Las Vegas Winter Market. Both KBIS and IBS marked the 10th anniversary of DCW, held January 31st to February 2nd, while NKBA kicked off its year-long 60th anniversary celebration.

“With more programs, activations and learning opportunities than ever before, KBIS 2023 was exceptional,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, NKBA. “There was such positive energy on the show floor by both attendees and exhibitors. Everyone was happy to be together, to attend our events and be a part of the amazing experience — an experience that will drive momentum for our industry throughout the year.”

This year’s show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, boasted the highest attendance in the history of DCW, the largest annual gathering of residential construction and design industry professionals. DCW’s 2023 overall attendance totaled 40,000 KBIS attendees, while IBS drew nearly 70,000. Attendees visited more than 1,800 exhibitors showcasing the latest housing products across about one million net square feet of exhibit space.

KBIS 2023 By-the-Numbers

40,091 Attendees

Attendees 51% First Time Attendees

First Time Attendees 500 Exhibitors

Exhibitors 140 New Exhibitors

New Exhibitors 148 International Exhibitors

International Exhibitors 394,930 net square feet of exhibit space

“KBIS 2023 experienced unprecedented registration growth, up 35% in qualified attendees versus the 2020 show held pre-pandemic,” said Jason McGraw, group vice president, Emerald Expositions, which produces KBIS for NKBA. “This year’s strong attendance turnout has encouraged over 300 exhibitors to already contract to exhibit at KBIS 2024, with many increasing their show presence. Early sales are up more than 12% versus this year’s show, with more than 88% of next year’s expanded show floor space secured.”

Next year, KBIS and Design & Construction Week will be held February 27 to February 29, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.