SAN DIEGO, CA -- The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) wants to remind you that UofCTS provides Online Tile and Stone Sales and Installation Courses designed to increase the employee's knowledge and skills in order to increase the profits of the company and to avoid costly problems.

The list price for UofCTS Online Tuitions is $150 per tuition per course. Volume discounts are available. Members of CTDA, Fuse Alliance, and NTCA can purchase course tuitions for $100 each. TTMAC is offering a similar offer based on their member tuition costs. The UofCTS Online course tuitions gives the student 24/7 access for 14 days where you can come and go at your own pace.

FREE Company Monitoring Groups - Companies who purchase 10 or more tuitions can be set up with a free UofCTS Company Monitoring Group. The company monitors will have 24/7 access to company monitoring reports on the UofCTS campus. That way companies can monitor the progress and results of their employees who take the courses. From a management point of view the reports can be very revealing as it not only shows scores and how many attempts to taking the post test, but it shows how much time they spent on each lesson and what dates they were working on the course.

The Understanding the Basics of Ceramic Tile course teaches the basics of tile including terminology, usage, how it is manufactured, how it is installed, describing all of the various installation products, how to assist customers, professional upselling and how to maintain tile. Throughout the course, professional sales techniques and tactics are taught. This course is designed to give salespeople the tools they need in order to increase sales and avoid customer false expectations. It introduces tile installers and sales representatives to industry standards. It teaches how to professionally assist clients with selecting tile and the various types of installation products and systems. It teaches how to professionally upsell by giving your customer a choice. This course can be completed within six to eight hours on average.

The Understanding the Basics of Natural Stone course teaches the basics of natural stone including terminology, the geology of the various types of stone, usage, how it is quarried, processed and fabricated. The course describes how stone is installed with all of the various installation products. The course teaches how to assist customers, professional upselling and how to maintain natural stone. Throughout the course, professional sales techniques and tactics are taught. This course is designed to give salespeople the tools they need in order to increase sales and avoid customer false expectations. It introduces stone installers and sales representatives to industry standards. It teaches how to professionally assist clients with selecting natural stone and the various types of installation products and systems. It teaches how to professionally upsell by giving your customer a choice. This course can be completed within six to eight hours on average.

The Tile Installer Thin-set Standards (ITS) Verification course teaches installers, setters and helpers, and technical service and sales representatives industry installation standards, practices and proper installation methods for tile applications. The course applies to ceramic tile, porcelain tile, stone tile, glass tile and other types of adhered tile materials. The course covers how to inspect and prepare substrates. How to achieve full thin-set contact. How to layout and install tile for various types of applications. How to grout with various types of grout. And a lesson on how to avoid potential problems and failures.

The ITS Verification course teaches the Tile Installer in English or Spanish the current industry installation standards, methods and practices. Tile Installers who pass the course can use the ITS acronym next to their name on their business card giving them further credibility.

The course has an extensive section for teaching installers how to install Gauged Porcelain Tile Panels and showing the tools that will be needed. It demonstrates and provides in detail on how to install the large thin tile panels on walls as well as on floors. The course also describes how to install glass tile, shower pans, steam showers, swimming pools and other applications. This course can be completed within five to six hours on average.

The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects course is complete. This course is a "must take" for anyone doing or interested in doing architectural sales. It covers everything from how to write what we call "bullet proof specs" (ones that can’t be easily changed), how to find and track projects and how to develop relationships with architects and others to help ensure making the sale. Upon completion of the course, the student is provided with a porcelain tile specification template and a natural stone specification template. This course requires two tuitions for registration. This course can be completed within five to six hours on average.

UofCTS offers a Certification Accreditation Program for experienced tile and stone professionals who have a minimum of two years full time on-the-job experience within their respective tile or stone industry. The UofCTS Certified Specialist Program is an effective way to teach and update experienced industry professionals with product knowledge, industry standards, learning how to draft MasterFormat Architectural Specifications, learning proper selection and installation methods for tile and stone applications, and learning how to properly, clearly and effectively communicate with clients.

The Certified Specialist courses have been developed with an emphasis on preparing students for their dealings with clients in a consultative manner. The training program builds confidence, enhances credibility with clients and improves professionalism, which ultimately leads to more sales. In addition, companies that have certified professionals on their staff are more likely to avoid costly job failures.

UofCTS Online educational courses are available through many key organizations in the tile and stone industry where members receive special discounts. Courses can be purchased through CTDA at www.ctdahome.org, through Fuse Alliance at www.fusealliance.com, through NTCA at www.tile-assn.com, and through TTMAC at www.ttmac.com, or at the UofCTS website at www.uofcts.org.

To see video previews of each of the courses visit the UofCTS website at https://uofcts.org/online-courses/.