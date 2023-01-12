Precious is the latest addition to Emilceramica’s Tele Di Marmo line, inspired by the most sought-after varieties of quartz crystals from around the world. The elegant ceramic tile collection is available in six opulent and colorful shades and five sizes – 12 x 24, 24 x 48, 36 x 36, 36 x 72 and 48 x 109 inches -- which can be used to create grand floors and walls as well as custom furnishings like vanities, sinks, bathtubs and more. The expressive graphics and rich details in this collection are ideal for creating magnificent bathroom spaces.