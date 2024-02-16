Coral, the Porcelanosa collection inspired by coral stone, is made up of 120x120 and 80x80-cm slabs in three shades (Acero, Caliza and Topo). The 45x120-cm monoporous coverings are composed of a smooth base and two relief decorations with Spiga and Déco effect finishes. Suitable for indoor/outdoor use.

Ceramic and porcelain tiles are available in a wide range of designs, finishes, formats and shades, making them perfect for modern and stylish walls and floors. In addition, due to their high durability and strength, tiles can be integrated into projects involving interiors, exteriors, residential and commercial spaces, as well as high-traffic areas.

www.porcelanosa.com



