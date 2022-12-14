BETHLEHEM, PA -- The 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and the destination for kitchen and bath design professionals, today announced the brands chosen for the 2023 Hard Hat Media Tour. Vetted by media professionals, these brands will be visited by journalists and editors the first morning of the show, getting a true “first look” at the newest and most innovative products debuting at KBIS 2023.

“The Hard Hat Media Tour has been a media favorite since its inception,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, NKBA. “This program provides VIP media an opportunity to feel, touch and see the new products being showcased at KBIS, along with one-on-one personal conversations directly with these brands. We are pleased to give our valued media guests a chance to see the show before the doors open, giving them a private “first look.”

The brands chosen from more than 60 entries by a jury of four VIP editorial media professionals (Anita Shaw, Kitchen & Bath Design News; Annie Block, Interior Design; Ruth Mitchell, The Wholesaler; and Samantha Hart, Beautiful Kitchens & Baths) are:

Signature Kitchen Suite

Beko

Airmada Drying Solutions

Dometic Home

Duravit

Empava Appliances Inc.

Niagara

RainStick Shower

TULIP Cooking Company

Signature Kitchen Suite, part of the LG Electronics family of brands, is the official tour sponsor with Beko supporting the event as the coffee sponsor.

Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and the criteria for complimentary press credentials. Only editorial media will be granted complimentary passes.