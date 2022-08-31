LEXINGTON, KY – GravitateHDP is the newest collection from Florida Tile. Tiles in the product line feature the classic look of vein-cut travertine with stunning color variations, textural nuances and dramatic movement. A 12- x 24-inch pressed format, 25-piece mosaic, 1- x 6-inch offset brick mosaic and 3- x 24-inch bullnose are available in four color options: Natural, White, Beige and Gray (pictured).