Our company, Ceramic Tile And Stone Consultants Inc. (CTaSC), will be exhibiting again at the 2022 Orange Country Judicial Reception and Construction Defect Seminar at the Hilton Costa Mesa Hotel on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

The featured keynote speaker is Leigh Steinberg, the sports agent that the movie, Jerry McGuire was based on. Seminar topics are "Risk Transfer, Two Sides to Every Story, Updates on New Construction Defect Related Cases and Forensic Investigation: When, Why, How and Is it Worth the Cost? The seminar ends with the Orange County Judicial Reception.

You can visit CTaSC at Table Top #10. CTaSC is available to assist on cases involving porcelain ceramic tile, stone, glass tile, brick, terrazzo, carpet, LVT, Vinyl, laminates, wood flooring, and more. For details visit www.CTaSC.com.

CTaSC is made up of a team of expert consultants that are accomplished ceramic tile and stone installers, architects, engineers, construction scientists and other industry specialists. The goal is to help clients solve and avoid installation problems through consultation including forensic inspections, expert witness services, quality control inspection services, installation specification services and training.

CTaSC has inspectors near most major cities throughout the USA and North America; as well as investigations internationally. They are considered the leading ceramic tile and stone experts in the USA.