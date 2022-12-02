Stones at Large porcelain stone collection, an innovative porcelain series inspired by some of the world’s most sought-after earthen materials, is available from Crossville. The collection delivers enduring luxury on a grand scale.

Featuring warm and cool colors from marble, onyx and quartzite, Stones at Large creatively reproduces the elegance of natural stone in sizes up to 48 x 48 inches with unpolished and polished surfaces. Because these stones are high-tech porcelain, the tiles offer the durability, stain resistance and incredible life cycle that porcelain offers, while still achieving the luminescent visual depth found in nature’s creations.

The Stones at Large porcelain stone collection is offered in three colors of warm and cool tones: Oro Bianco, Bianco Di Lucca, and Mare D’Autunno.

The collection’s grandeur is scalable as the field tiles are offered not only in 48 x 48 inches, but also 24 x 48, 12 x 24 and 4 x 12 inches, making exquisite surfaces for floors and walls in residential and commercial applications alike. All colors are available in polished and unpolished finishes.

Stones at Large mosaic options include the traditional 2- x 2-inch mosaic and an intricate leaf mosaic, both sheet mounted. The trim package includes bullnose tiles providing a large range of application possibilities. The complete collection is suited for commercial or residential projects with options recommended for both interior walls and floors.