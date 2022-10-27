CROSSVILLE, TN -- Crossville, Inc. has announced the launch of the Stones at Large porcelain stone collection, an innovative porcelain series inspired by some of the world’s most sought-after earthen materials. Crossville’s Stones at Large delivers enduring luxury on a grand scale.

Featuring warm and cool colors from marble, onyx and quartzite, Stones at Large creatively reproduces the elegance of natural stone in sizes up to 48 x 48 inches with unpolished and polished surfaces. Because these stones are high-tech porcelain, the tiles offer the durability, stain resistance and incredible life cycle that porcelain offers, while still achieving the luminescent visual depth found in nature’s creations.

“The size options offer designers an incredible base for modern styles with minimal grout lines in the styles of natural materials like marble, onyx and quartzite. The combination of Stones at Large’s stunning visuals and powerful porcelain performance make it the answer so many designers have been looking for,” explained Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing.

The Stones at Large porcelain stone collection is offered in three colors of warm and cool tones: Oro Bianco, Bianco Di Lucca and Mare D’Autunno.