Luxurious and sleek, Calacatta Delios quartz from MSI’s Q™ Premium Natural Quartz Collection features a cool white background interwoven with delicate bronze and gold veins and a superior high-gloss finish. The surface’s veins have a cracked effect that allows hints of gold to come through, catching the eye and drawing it in. Modern and timeless, Calacatta Delios is perfect for kitchen islands, floors, backsplashes, countertops and accents walls. Not just beautiful, this quartz is a high-performing surface, standing up against scratches, chips and stains. It also features MSI’s proprietary LumaLuxe formulation, enhancing how light interacts with the surface. Elevate the look of any space with Calacatta Delios.