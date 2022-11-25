OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute’s (NSI) new Workforce Development Task Force is currently researching trends for finding and training the next generation of stone industry employees. To help NSI understand how your company attracts and retains new employees and what training resources you utilize once an employee is hired, take a brief survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/nsiworkforcedev?tcs-token=285f1fec9f5df3b05bb8c0c67e37a0c50887412243fce609a07f7b9e05521fa1