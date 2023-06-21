OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute’s (NSI) Workforce Development Task Force is seeking fabricator volunteers to review existing resources for employee onboarding and help identify future training needs. Fabricators who are a member of NSI are invited to attend a review session on Thursday, July 6th at 2p.m. (ET). To register, visit https://associationdatabase.com/aws/MIA/login/login_or_create_account?follow_up_url=https%3A%2F%2Fassociationdatabase.com%2Faws%2FMIA%2Fregistration%2Fadd_registrations_prompt%3Fevent_id%3D73492%26tcs-token%3Dc5d672670ffda7c9af250c94151f65ab7cc8f66578ef1b7f03a4fc33f7a58f82.