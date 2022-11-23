Timeless design, a distinctive aesthetic and decorative versatility. Soho from Anatolia is a rich and comprehensive collection of modern shapes and refined colors. A contemporary series of unique tiles and mosaics with a retro-modern appeal, reimagined across three segments: tiles and trims, mosaics and patterned mosaics.

Anatolia's design department's goal was to create the utmost elegant and sophisticated product, a perfect blend of functionality and style. New technical aspects, innovative shapes and a new color palette were designed to represent the vibrant and lively nature of metropolitan city life, inspired by its culture and history.