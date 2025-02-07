Sociale, an elegant new porcelain tile collection that combines sophisticated design with practical functionality, is now available from Crossville. The stunning collection features six natural stone-inspired options, ideal for creating refined enduring spaces in residential and commercial settings. Sociale is designed to elevate the aesthetic of any environment while offering superior durability, making it an excellent choice for projects requiring low maintenance, quiet luxury.

"Sociale allows customers to enhance their spaces with the beauty of porcelain tile, offering both a luxurious appearance and the benefits of long-term performance," said Scott Jones, director of product management at Crossville. "Whether it's for intimate family gatherings, cozy bedrooms or even hotel courtyards, Sociale delivers a welcoming atmosphere that’s easy to maintain and beautifully adaptable to various applications and occasions."

As consumer demand for sustainable products continues to rise -- 85% of global shoppers now prioritize eco-conscious choices -- Sociale meets this need with a responsibly sourced, cost-effective option that does not sacrifice quality. Manufactured in the U.S. with natural raw materials, the collection offers a sustainable high-end surface with an eye toward affordability.

Made with natural raw materials, Sociale is an eco-friendly option for retailers and homeowners alike. Featuring Crossville’s innovative FeatherSoft™ surface finish, the collection introduces a remarkably smooth texture that enhances tactile experience. This luxurious finish not only offers exceptional comfort, but also boasts a high-dynamic coefficient of friction, enhancing traction without compromising on elegance.

Sociale also includes a unique exterior finish. “This blend of aesthetics and performance makes Sociale a versatile design solution, perfect for both indoor and outdoor applications," said Jones.

As part of Crossville’s competitive in-stock program, Sociale ensures fast fulfillment, making it an ideal selection for both residential and commercial projects.