Stone Industry Education seminar discusses taking the plunge into becoming a digital shop
October 10, 2022
During a Stone Summit held at Arizona Tile’s facility in Albuquerque, NM, Blake Christensen of Valley View Granite based in Salt Lake City, UT, shared his experiences of taking the plunge to going digital in the shop. Christensen spoke to area fabricators about the necessary steps to take when transitioning to digital and how much it increased efficiency in the production process.
