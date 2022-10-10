Florida Tile has expanded its NY2LA collection with 2-cm porcelain pavers and step treads in the colors Malibu White, Brentwood Beige, and Riverside Steel.

The graphics feature characteristics of cement and plaster fused into a porcelain representation of urban sophistication that works perfectly in both residential and commercial outdoor settings.

"Two-centimeter porcelain pavers are the perfect solution to create and/or update outdoor living spaces” said Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management, Florida Tile. “They are built to withstand the elements and can easily be installed on a variety of substrates. In addition, the aesthetic of NY2LA is stylistically versatile and integrates easily with any design.”

This line is produced in the USA at the company's Green-Squared-certified manufacturing center located in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. These contains up to 40% pre-consumer recycled content and are Greenguard and porcelain tile certified.

For more information, visit floridatile.com.