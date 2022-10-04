LEXINGTON, KY-- Florida Tile has extended their very popular NY2LA collection with 2cm porcelain pavers and step treads in the colors Malibu White, Brentwood Beige and Riverside Steel.

The graphics feature compelling characteristics of cement and plaster fused into a porcelain representation of urban sophistication that works perfectly in both residential and commercial outdoor settings.

"Two centimeter porcelain pavers are the perfect solution to create and/or update outdoor living spaces” said Micah Hand, Florida Tile’s director of marketing and product management. “They are built to withstand the elements and can easily be installed on a variety of substrates. In addition, the aesthetic of NY2LA is stylistically versatile and integrates easily with any design.”

This line is produced in the USA at our Green Squared® certified Advanced Manufacturing Center located in Lawrenceburg, KY. These contains up to 40% pre-consumer recycled content and are GREENGUARD® and Porcelain Tile certified.