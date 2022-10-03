LOUISVILLE, KY -- Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc. (“Louisville Tile”), announced today the acquisition of 100% interest in Mid America Tile, a wholesale tile distributor and importer specializing in ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal and natural stone tile, as its 13th branch office. Family-owned and operated since 1961, Mid America Tile is a leading Chicago distributor based in Elk Grove Village, Ill. The acquisition brings with it a recently renovated showroom along with office space, and an expansive warehouse totaling 71,000 square feet. The acquisition expands Louisville Tile’s product offering while extending the Company’s natural geographic footprint and status as the leading regional distributor in the Mid-West.

“This acquisition brings tremendous synergies and truly accelerates our growth strategy. With the Chicago acquisition we not only acquire a great legacy organization and industry leader, but we also establish a terrific logistical hub and facility for future expansion,” shared Matthew Saltzman, chief executive officer of Louisville Tile. “We are thrilled to welcome the team at Mid America Tile to the Louisville Tile family.”

As a part of the acquisition, Louisville Tile will add 15 FTE’s, increasing the Louisville Tile team to over 250 employees with 13 branches in 6 states.