FloridaTile Proudly Introduces the NY2LAHDP collection
September 16, 2022
New 2cm porcelain pavers and step treads in Malibu White, Brentwood Beige and Riverside Steel have been added to our NY2LAHDP collection. The graphics feature compelling characteristics of cement and plaster fused into a porcelain representation of urban sophistication that works perfectly in both residential and commercial outdoor settings.
