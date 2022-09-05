Floor & Decor, an Atlanta-based specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on September 7, 2022. The Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Mandy Stratton, the new store’s chief executive merchant.

Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor operates 174 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 34 states.

Pros are invited to attend a special Pro VIP Grand Opening event on September 29 where they will have the chance to RSVP and register for a Chevrolet Colorado truck and other prizes.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us," Stratton said. "Their success is our success. The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our Pro Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”