Existing-home sales sagged for the sixth straight month in July, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four major U.S. regions recorded month-over-month and year-over-year sales declines.

Existing-home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million. Sales were down 5.9% from June and 20.2% from one year ago.

The median existing-home sales price climbed 10.8% from one year ago to $403,800. That's down $10,000, however, from last month's record high of $413,800.

The inventory of unsold existing homes rose to 1.31 million by the end of July, or the equivalent of 3.3 months at the current monthly sales pace.

For the full report, click here.