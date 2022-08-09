Washington, D.C.--The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) has announced the scholars and award winners for its 2022 Ones to Watch program, which honors underrepresented members of the interior design community. As part of ASID’s dedication to the advancement of diversity and inclusion in the interior design profession, the Ones to Watch initiative supports and provides opportunities to rising leaders.

“The interior design community needs to improve diversity and inclusion across all areas of the practice,” said ASID CEO, Gary Wheeler, FASID, FIIDA. “As the leading organization for all sectors of design, it is our obligation at ASID to set the example, accelerate and support diversity in our field. We hope the Ones to Watch recognition, along with our other diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, helps drive us towards a more equitable and inclusive industry. ASID’s 2022 scholars and award winners have truly exhibited their ability to impact lives and push the boundaries of the profession, and we will support them on their journeys as they become the industry’s newest leaders and experts.”

An annual program that began in 2017, Ones to Watch recognizes industry professionals from underrepresented communities – including members of racial and ethnic minority groups, LGBTQ, women and people with disabilities – and gives them additional support as they grow in management roles, thereby further diversifying those leading the industry. Applicants are required to be active members of the interior design industry with 5 to 15 years of experience who are on a path to higher leadership positions.

The Ones to Watch award winners receive leadership opportunities, access to industry leaders and peers for networking, and expanded participation at ASID events as invited guests. From these award winners, up to eight are selected as scholars and participate in an additional two-year leadership development training program. Scholars receive additional support: executive leadership coaching, curated connections and experiences to strengthen their networks and positioning as experts and thought leaders at ASID national programs, along with skills as coaches and mentors to pass on to the next generation of rising leaders.

Scholars and winners will be nationally recognized at ASID’s National Conference, GATHER, held in Miami, September 21 to 24, 2022.

The 2022 ASID Ones to Watch Scholars are: