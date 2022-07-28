TORONTO, CANADA – StoneTech Canada is searching for speakers to inspire its audience of the Canadian stone, tile and technology industry at StoneTech Canada Expo, taking place October 26 to 28, 2022. There are many topics to cover related to the stone industry during the three-day event.

Those interested are invited to submit a speaker abstract for the StoneTech Canada Expo's conference program. Receive invaluable exposure and build credibility within the industry.

Last day to apply is August 25, 2022. To apply, visit: https://www.stonetechcanada.com/the-conference.