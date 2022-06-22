During this year’s Milano Design Week, Antolini presented an original and unexpected project stemming from the surprising creative interaction with the interior designer Alessandro La Spada: the first capsule collection of tableware made in Irish Green marble from the Antolini Exclusive Collection.

A new chapter in the cardinal narrative of the Verona-based brand, within a dialogue that unfolds through craftsmanship, material, vision – the gaze beyond – and concrete design quality. A tableware collection created for a convivial atmosphere, whose distinctive characteristics include an obsession with research on the most refined details and emotional subtleties.

Two ancestral materials – stone and metal – combine to tell an elegant story in which the oval table and a matte-finished lamp in Cristallo Traslux become the setting for which table accessories, like small works of architecture, reveal the essence of this unexpected collection, capturing the gaze of the spectator in a wondrous vision.

Antolini has created this first tableware collection in Irish Green, the marble that is a symbol of the Exclusive Collection and has contributed to Antolini’s unrivaled and internationally known reputation in the field of natural stones. Shades of green mingling with the white veins and translucent glow of this spectacular marble are emphasized in the juxtaposition with seductive metal in the sophisticated Rose Gold finish.

“The napkin holder, whose form is like that of a bracelet, where we have inserted a marble ring in the metal cylinder, is the object of my design that comes closest to a jewel, an element to adorn the body.”

Alessandro la Spada

With these words, Alessandro La Spada underlines the spirit of this capsule collection, with its focus on the ornamental dream of the table and the associated nourishment of all the senses.

A rectangular multifunctional tray of ample size, to ensure a theatrical presence on the table. A freestanding ice bucket and a place marker plate whose form – also replicated in other objects – suggests the Antolini monogram, the natural stone Antolini has selected and transformed since 1960. A breadstick holder, two serving stands of different heights to play with proportions. A precious butter dish and a stylish candle holder that can also contain the stem of a delicate flower.

To light up the setting, elegant and sophisticated table lamps.

Complements that express a harmonious dichotomy of segmented curves and soft silhouettes, underlined by striking effects achieved through the use of the stone. Grafts of primitive materials, marble and metal, which Antolini and Alessandro La Spada have brought together in a stylistic, physical gesture, a new invitation – inside the Antolini MilanoDuomo Stoneroom – to evoke tactile and visual emotions.

The Antolini Tableware Collection displays the object and its function, represented like sculpture, a miniature with respect to what the company has made until now, to emphasize the particularly fine craftsmanship with which Antolini is able to create custom-made furnishings coveted all over the world.

The Tableware Collection is available in other exclusive natural materials by request.

Antolini celebrates the beauty of stone and man’s ingenuity, confirming once again its focus on excellence, research and innovation, always at the service of the creations of Mother Nature.